KKDW taps 26 strategic partners to assist digital adapatation among rural entrepreneurs

TAWAU: The Rural and Regional Development Ministry (KKDW) will involve 26 experienced strategic partners to assist rural entrepreneurs to adapt to digital business under the Rural Entrepreneurs Digitalisation Programme, its deputy secretary-general (policy) Datuk Afandi Nordin said.

The partnerships were vital to enable businesses by rural entrepreneurs be in line with current digital businesses, and to ensure that the programme remained relevant, he added.

“A total of 2,524 entrepreneurs benefitted from the programme in 2022 and 2024, while this year, six series are planned by the ministry with a target of 1,200 rural entrepreneurs,” he said in a speech officiating the programme read by KKDW Rural Economic Development undersecretary Sabri Ramly here today.

Afandi said that entrepreneurs will be exposed to 12 modules with strategic partners, including financial digitalisation with Bank Islam, Bank Simpanan Nasional, Maybank and Rural Capital Berhad; eWallet or Payment Gateway with Maybank QRPay, Bayarlah, SakuPay and Kiplepay, e-commerce and Whatsapp business with MyMall, Lazada Malaysia, Shopee and Peasy; digital retail with Petron Malaysia; Route to Halal with Halal Development Corporation (HDC); trademarks with IPVolusi and affiliate marketing with TikTok Malaysia and Ohsem Ads.

Based on feedback from participants, they managed to improve their business operations and even expand as well as increase productivity and business management, he said.

“This positive development can be realised through exposure and training on the latest business applications and digital business-related assistance given by the ministry and strategic partners.

“Digitalisation is a necessity in this digital revolution to ensure competitiveness, which is also stressed in the Budget 2025, as the government has drafted initiatives to ensure that the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) are not left behind in global digitalisation,” Afandi said, adding that a matching grant of RM50 million and also a Digital Hawkers Grant under BSN were allocated for local entrepreneurs to integrate digital technology into their businesses.

“Meanwhile, under Bank Negara Malaysia’s initiatives, a MSME loan fund of RM3.8 billion is prepared to support entrepreneurs to transition digitally and towards automation as well as to help the agrofood sector and sustainable practices,” he said.

Meanwhile, food processing entrepreneur Yenni Andi Tahir said he gained a lot of knowledge on digital business after joining the programme, including using digital networks prepared by strategic partners in Desamall.

“I joined the programme to learn more about digital programmes, as I lack skills in digital stuff, and I want to know what solutions there are for me to expand my business digitally so I can apply it afterwards.

“My business is processing keropok including biscuits in Karamunting, Sandakan and currently I’m selling my products only in Sandakan and Ranau, but our target is to sell in Lahad Datu and I want to expand my sales that’s why I joined the programme,” he said, adding that he intends to use digital platforms to market his products and boost his income.