KKM finalising ETAP rate increase review before cabinet submission

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Health (KKM) is committed to finalising the review of the On-Call Allowance (ETAP) rate increase, which has been in progress recently.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr. Dzulkefly Ahmad said the review will be presented along with the Public Service Department (JPA) to the Cabinet in the near future for consideration and approval so that its implementation can be realised in 2026.

“KKM is always striving to improve the provision of incentives and the welfare of health staff and workers by conducting various studies on allowances and facilities, including the ETAP rate increase,“ he said in a statement here today.

He added that such improvements will continue to be pursued periodically according to current conditions.

Dzulkefly stated that KKM staff, including healthcare workers, currently receive various types of duty allowances for those eligible, including Critical Service Incentive Payment, Specialist Incentive Payment, After Office Hours Duty Allowance at Health Clinics and Patient Treatment Clinics in Hospital Emergency Departments (Locum Allowance), Elective Surgery Allowance, and the latest, Pre-Gazetted Specialist Incentive Payment (BIPPW).

Generally, permanent staff across service schemes in KKM, including in Sabah and Sarawak, receive various types of allowances and incentives according to eligibility based on current regulations in force.

These include the Air Health Service Incentive Payment, Medical Specialist and Dental Specialist Placement Incentive Payment at health facilities in Sabah, Sarawak, and Labuan, Hospital Administration Allowance, Location and Hardship Level Incentive Payment, Interior Incentive Payment, and Kampung Return Allowance.

Also included are Housing Fixed Remuneration, Cost of Living Allowance (COLA), Public Service Fixed Remuneration, Entertainment Fixed Remuneration, Regional Housing Incentive Payment, Regional Incentive Payment, Regional Visit Passage, Flexible Working Hours Allowance for graduate medical officers, and sessional services for private medical specialists at KKM hospitals. - Bernama