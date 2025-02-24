SHAH ALAM: The Works Ministry (KKR) has implemented a project to install 11 grid-connected solar photovoltaic (PV) systems in government buildings aimed at supporting the government’s policy on renewable energy.

Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said five of the total projects that began last year had been completed, while the remaining projects were still under construction or in the pre-procurement phase.

He said that among the installation projects that had been completed and handed over were those at the Parliament Building, Institut Latihan Keselamatan Perlindungan Malaysia (ILKEM), the Selangor Public Works Department (JKR), Wisma Pertahanan Malaysia, and the Home Ministry Complex.

“The implementation of this project aims to promote the use of renewable energy in the country while also helping consumers save on electricity bills, as the installation at the Parliament building has resulted in savings of up to RM100,000 per month in electricity costs.

“The project’s main scope includes the installation of solar PV systems on building rooftops and in car parks,” he told a press conference after the handover ceremony of three completed projects involving Wisma Pertahanan Malaysia, the Home Ministry Complex, and the Selangor JKR here today.

Nanta said that the four projects under construction involved 20 government buildings, including 15 Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) camp buildings, four police headquarters buildings, and the Sultan Azlan Shah Ministry of Health Training Institute (ILKKM) in Ipoh, Perak.

He added that the remaining two projects were still in the pre-procurement stage, involving seven JKR buildings and the Sustainable Energy Development Authority (SEDA) office in Cyberjaya.

“We are targeting four projects that are under construction to be completed this year, while two projects in the pre-procurement stage are set to be finished by January 2026,” he said.