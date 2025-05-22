KKR, NRES to enhance efforts to safeguard wildlife

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Works (KKR) and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES) have agreed to strengthen cooperation in efforts to protect wildlife across the country.

Works Minister Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi said the issue of human-wildlife conflict was among the key topics discussed during a joint meeting today with NRES Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

“This follows the recent death of a baby elephant on the Gerik-Jeli East-West Highway (JRTB), which highlighted the urgent need for improved wildlife protection measures.

“Both ministries have agreed to step up collaboration in this area. From KKR’s perspective, I emphasised the need to expand the use of technology in road infrastructure to help prevent such incidents,” he said in a Facebook post.

Nanta added that strong coordination between the two ministries is crucial to ensure infrastructure development is carried out transparently, efficiently, and sustainably, without compromising public interest or environmental concerns.

Nanta also noted that issues involving land acquisition, right of way (ROW) areas, and land leasing along highways require clear coordination between the ministries.

“The meeting served as a vital platform for in-depth discussions on overlapping responsibilities, particularly involving government and commercial projects on state-owned land,” he said

He added that KKR is responsible for the planning, maintenance, and development of road infrastructure, including the management of ROW areas to ensure safety and comfort for road users.

“Meanwhile, land leasing along highways for development purposes falls under joint oversight of KKR and NRES,” he said.

Nanta also acknowledged NRES’ important role in managing land affairs, including gazettement and approvals, ownership matters, planning permission, and environmental sustainability.