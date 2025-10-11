KKR pledges to raise quality of country’s infrastructure, public amenities

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Works (KKR) is committed to improving the quality and sustainability of the country’s infrastructure as well as safe and comfortable public facilities for the people under Budget 2026.

Minister of Works Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said KKR received a total allocation of RM10.692 billion, an increase of 3.3 per cent, compared to RM10.349 billion in 2025.

“The total operating budget (OE) of KKR approved is RM1.085 billion, an increase of 6.1 per cent compared to RM1.022 billion in 2025, which will be fully utilised to enhance the capabilities and capacity of KKR and its staff with the latest skills and technology,“ he said in a statement today.

For the approved 2026 development budget (DE) of RM9.607 billion compared to RM9.327 billion in 2025, an increase of 3.0 per cent, the Public Works Department will focus on the implementation of new development projects as well as the continuation of existing infrastructure projects nationwide.

Nanta said among the main initiatives being continued is the MYJALAN Programme with an allocation of RM2.5 billion for the maintenance of federal roads which will ensure that roads remain in good, safe and comfortable conditions.

Under the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM), 3,000 new LED lights will be installed at accident-prone locations on highways, in addition to RM260 million allocated for the implementation of slope safety works in high-risk areas.

As an immediate maintenance measure, RM30 million has been allocated to 115 JKR District Engineers to carry out minor works such as road patching, road furniture repairs, traffic lights and disaster repair works.

In an effort to strengthen the empowerment of local contractors, Nanta said the allocation for Bumiputera Class G1-G4 small contractors has been increased to RM700 million in 2026 compared to RM450 million in 2025, an increase of RM250 million or 55.6 per cent.

“In terms of regional development, Sabah and Sarawak remain a priority with the implementation of strategic projects such as the Pan Borneo Sabah, Sabah-Sarawak Link Road (SSLR) and the Trans Borneo Highway (LTB),” he said, adding that upgrading projects including the Durin-Salim Road in Sibu and the construction of the 28-kilometre Jalan Kalabakan-Simanggaris in Sabah.

In the Peninsula, it involves the PLUS Traffic Dispersal (Juru–Sungai Dua), the construction of the Mount Erskine-Burma underground tunnel in Penang, the upgrading of the Senai-Desaru Expressway in Johor, the construction of a new Masjid Tanah-Telok Gong road in Melaka, the Batu 9 Cheras Flyover in Selangor and the upgrading of the Kuantan-Segamat Expressway and the Serengkam-Kuala Wau Bridge in Pahang.

Nanta said the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) would provide an allocation of RM10 million to strengthen the training, certification and skills development of Bumiputera contractors and youth in the construction industry.

He said that CIDB would also give priority to the application of new technologies and green construction practices in line with the country’s high-value economic and sustainability agenda. - Bernama