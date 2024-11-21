KKR to decide MLFF future on Dec 16 - Ahmad Maslan

KUALA LUMPUR: The decision to implement the multi-lane fast flow (MLFF) toll payment system is expected to be finalised on Dec 16, said Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

He said the Works Ministry (KKR) is still considering the proposed implementation of MLFF in detail. In addition, the highway concession companies involved also need to approve it.

“The problem now is ‘concession upon concession’... because a new MLFF concession needs to be established for 33 old concessions that own highways in 33 regions, with half of them between 2,500 to 1,500 kilometres (expressway) owned by PLUS (PLUS Expressways Bhd).

“PLUS is disagreeable with this ‘concession upon concession’ because PLUS has its own ability to implement the MLFF ... MLFF is still under KKR’s serious consideration, and we will prepare a Cabinet Paper eventually,“ he said in his winding-up speech on the Supply Bill 2025 (Budget) debate at the committee stage for KKR in the Dewan Rakyat today.

In another development, the deputy minister said KKR would discontinue the installation of glowing road lines in the dark or ‘glow in the dark’ in road areas without lights.

Ahmad explained that KKR had previously tried using the method in several areas, but the experiment’s results did not meet the experts’ expectations.

“KKR has conducted an experiment, but the outcome did not satisfy KKR’s expert group, so we may not continue the glow-in-the-dark line. Besides, it is expensive. We will continue using the white line for areas without street lights,“ he said.

Regarding the Pan Borneo Highway project, Ahmad said the construction of the highway does not involve providing street lights along the route. Instead, street lights are only installed at the entrance and exit junctions.

The lower house of Parliament later approved the total expenditure estimate of RM10,349,480,800 allocated to KKR in Budget 2025.

The KKR estimates at the committee stage of the bill were debated by 24 Members of Parliament.