KL areas identified for repurposing under Baukultur development concept

PUTRAJAYA: Several areas in Kuala Lumpur have been identified for repurposing to enhance their functions through the Baukultur concept.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa stated this approach would preserve architectural and heritage values while simultaneously enhancing the functions of the areas involved.

She confirmed the Moroccan Pavilion at the Putrajaya Botanical Garden has been selected by the Federal Territories Department and Putrajaya Corporation for repurposing following her recent working visit to Italy.

“The Moroccan Pavilion is evidence of the spread of Andalusian culture into the Nusantara,” she said in a Facebook post today.

She added that more than 22 years on, it remains a symbol of cultural diplomacy and a valuable example of Islamic architecture.

Baukultur represents a development philosophy that preserves the cultural essence of architecture while enhancing its functionality to ensure continued relevance.

Under this concept, buildings and spaces are designed not only for practical use but also to safeguard cultural identity and enrich the quality of life for the community. – Bernama