KL Immigration steps up checks ahead of Deepavali festivities

KUALA LUMPUR: The Immigration Department has issued a warning to foreigners, especially illegal immigrants, not to take advantage of the Deepavali festivities by working or being involved in business illegally.

Kuala Lumpur Immigration director Wan Mohammed Saupee Wan Yusoff said the department would conduct checks to ensure illegal immigrants do not take advantage of the festive season, which could affect the incomes of locals.

“This omnipresent check is carried out continuously to make our country’s capital a safe and comfortable destination for every individual, whether local or foreign, as long as they comply with the country’s laws.

“As long as checks are being carried out, we will give strict warnings especially to employers and premises owners to not employ foreigners without valid permits,“ he told reporters today.

Wan Mohammed Saupee said over 30 premises, including shops and hawker stalls preparing for Deepavali around Little India in Brickfields, were checked, with the most frequent offence being the violating of Regulation 39(b) of the Immigration Regulations 1963, which is the misuse of a pass or permit.

During the operation, most of those checked had valid work permits, but some were found to have misused their passes, such as working as salespersons while possessing construction work permits.

“We gave stern warning to employers not to employ work permit holders who abuse the permit conditions,“ he added.