Home minister to address Zara Qairina case in Parliament on Monday

KOTA KINABALU: Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail will address the case of Form One student Zara Qairina Mahathir’s death in Parliament on Monday.

He emphasised the need to clarify the issue after it was widely raised by members of the lower house.

“I have chosen Monday to deliver the minister’s statement in Parliament on this issue,“ he told reporters after chairing two key meetings in Sabah.

Zara Qairina was pronounced dead at Queen Elizabeth Hospital on July 17 after being found unconscious near her school dormitory.

Bukit Aman’s Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk M. Kumar confirmed the probe now focuses on potential criminal elements, including bullying.

The Attorney General’s Chambers will conduct an inquest after reviewing the police investigation report.

On a separate case involving Pandan MP Rafizi Ramli’s son, the minister assured police efforts to track down the perpetrators.

He stressed the case was about public safety, not the identity of the victim.

“I leave it to the police’s wisdom and pray for his son and wife’s recovery from the trauma,“ he added.

Rafizi’s son was reportedly dragged from their car and stabbed with a syringe in Putrajaya yesterday. - Bernama