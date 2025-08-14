No issue of Anwar being disqualified as PM or MP, says AGC

KUALA LUMPUR: The Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) has confirmed that there is no issue regarding Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s disqualification as an MP or Prime Minister.

This follows a royal pardon granted by the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong, which fully absolved Anwar of any past offences.

The AGC stated that any challenge to an MP’s election must be filed via an election petition under Article 118 of the Federal Constitution.

The clarification comes in response to a lawsuit by former minister P. Waytha Moorthy, who sought to nullify Anwar’s election as Tambun MP and his appointment as PM.

Waytha Moorthy argued that Anwar’s pardon did not remove his disqualification under Article 48(1)(e) of the Federal Constitution.

The AGC emphasised that the Court of Appeal had already ruled in Anwar’s favour, affirming the King’s power to grant pardons.

On Aug 12, Waytha Moorthy filed an originating summons in the High Court, claiming Anwar’s appointment as PM was unconstitutional.

He also sought to invalidate Anwar’s election as Tambun MP in the 15th General Election.

The AGC reiterated that the royal pardon fully restored Anwar’s eligibility for public office. - Bernama