KL to become regional hub for urban innovation, says Nga

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is set to lead the region’s urban development agenda as it prepares to host three landmark events under its 2025 Asean Chairmanship, said Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming.

He said the events would serve as strategic platforms to strengthen city-level diplomacy, promote policy innovation, and position Malaysia as a regional thought leader in sustainable urbanisation.

“We are unveiling three landmark events—the Asean Sustainable Urbanisation Forum (ASUF), Asean Governors and Mayors Forum (AGMF), and Meeting of Governors and Mayors of Asean Capitals (MGMAC)—that will shape Asean’s urban future, turning Kuala Lumpur into a regional hub for innovation.

“As Asean Chair and newly appointed UN-Habitat Assembly President, Malaysia embraces its dual role as a regional convener and global advocate for sustainable urban development,” he said during the pre-launch ceremony and the unveiling of Prasarana and GoKL buses as official transport partners today .

Held under the theme “Asean Future Cities and Regions: Inclusivity and Sustainability”, the events are expected to draw over 8,000 participants, including governors, mayors, policymakers, youth, and private sector leaders.

Nga said the forums will focus on four key pillars: climate resilience, inclusivity and public well-being, digital transformation, and sustainability through partnerships.

“These are not merely abstract ideals, but blueprints grounded in real case studies, actionable solutions, and policy recommendations—empowering leaders to respond to urban challenges with clarity and commitment,” he said.

The programme will include eight technical visits, five stakeholder assemblies, a 100-booth Urban Expo, and over 150 sessions and forums led by more than 200 experts from Asean and beyond.

Nga emphasised the ministry’s commitment to inclusivity, noting that 6,000 participants have already registered, with 200 Asean youth volunteers selected from countries including Brunei, Indonesia, Singapore and Thailand.

“This is a true expression of democratic urban governance. The event belongs to everyone—from governors and mayors to children, youth, women, academics and the private sector,” he said.

During the ceremony, he also introduced Prasarana and GoKL buses as “moving ambassadors” for the upcoming forums, aimed at raising public awareness and engagement in the lead-up to August.

Nga also paid tribute to Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Paduka TPr. Dr Maimunah Mohd Sharif for taking on the role of Host City, commending DBKL’s commitment to ensuring seamless execution across infrastructure, logistics and outreach.

“With just 30 days to go, I urge all stakeholders to move forward with unity and pride in making ASUF, AGMF and MGMAC 2025 a milestone for sustainable and inclusive urban growth in Asean,” he said.