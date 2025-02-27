KUALA LUMPUR: The inaugural ASEAN Franchise Convention (AFC) will be held this May as part of Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship, aiming to strengthen the franchise ecosystem across Southeast Asia.

Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick said the event would be held alongside the Franchise International Exhibition (FIM), which is expected to attract hundreds of franchise brands and thousands of local and international visitors.

He said the AFC (May 7-8) and the FIM (May 8-10) at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre will serve as a key platform for strategic discussions, franchise exhibitions, and business networking opportunities.

“The organisation of this event demonstrates the government’s commitment to advancing the franchise industry as a crucial component of regional economic growth.

“In addition to enhancing local franchise brands on a global scale, this convention and exhibition will also attract foreign investment and create more entrepreneurial opportunities for Malaysians and ASEAN citizens,“ he said during the launch of AFC and FIM here today.

Present at the launch were Malaysian Franchise Association (MFA) chairman Datuk Dr Radzali Hassan, vice chairman Datuk Zahriah Abd Kadir and key committee members, as well as exhibitors and sponsors.

Organised in collaboration with the ministry and MFA, the AFC will feature the theme “Shaping the Future of Franchising in ASEAN: Sustainability, Digitalisation, and Growth”, focusing on franchise sustainability, digital transformation, and industry expansion.

Recognised by the World Franchise Council and the Asia Pacific Franchise Confederation, the FIM is organised by the same parties and is expected to attract over 30,000 visitors, with franchise sales exceeding RM600 million.

“Malaysia’s franchise industry has demonstrated its ability to grow rapidly and compete globally. Through these platforms, we hope to foster greater collaboration and innovation within the ASEAN franchise sector,“ he emphasised.

He also encouraged more entrepreneurs to participate in the FIM, noting that over 70 percent of exhibition space has already been taken by more than 80 franchise brands across various sectors, including food and beverage, retail, services, and education.