PUTRAJAYA: The transmission system at the Menara Kuala Lumpur (KL Tower) continues to function effectively, despite ongoing maintenance work and safety-related issues, according to Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

Fahmi, who is also the MADANI Government’s spokesperson, confirmed that the situation is continuously monitored by the Ministry of Communications.

While expressing hope that the maintenance work would be completed soon to allow the tower to reopen, Fahmi stressed that the ministry would not compromise on safety, which remains a top priority for ensuring the well-being and comfort of the visitors.

“We understand that it is a key structure, a sensitive area, and a restricted zone with a transmission tower. This aspect continues to function well with no issues.

“As for the public, we are working to address some of the previously highlighted concerns, ensuring that improvements and maintenance are carried out promptly to guarantee the safety and comfort of visitors. We do hope that KL Tower will reopen soon,” he said at his weekly press conference here today.

On April 17, Fahmi announced that the tower, which is currently closed for maintenance and to resolve safety concerns, will reopen as soon as both issues are addressed by the new concessionaire, LSH Service Master Sdn Bhd (LSHSM).

In an earlier statement, the Communications Ministry announced that effective April 1, the operations, management, and maintenance of KL Tower have been officially taken over by the new concessionaire, LSH Service Master Sdn Bhd (LSHSM).

As such, the occupation of the KL Tower site by its past concessionaire, Menara Kuala Lumpur Sdn Bhd (MKLSB), after March 31, is unlawful.

Following that, two eviction notices were issued by the Federal Land Commissioner to MKLSB via letters dated April 3 and 9.