PETALING JAYA: The KLCC LRT station has temporarily shuttered its operations after smoke was detected in its electronic equipment room.

In a statement, today, Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd announced that passengers can only exit but not enter the station.

The closure has led to alternative travel arrangements for commuters.

“Passengers are directed to muse either the Persiaran KLCC station or Ampang Park station to continue their journeys,“ the transport company stated.

To minimise disruption, Rapid Rail has arranged free shuttle bus services linking Ampang Park, KLCC, and Dang Wangi stations respectively.

“Fire Department personnel are currently on site investigating the incident.

“Passengers are requested to maintain calm and follow the instructions from station operation officers,“ it added.

It also encourages commuters to monitor Rapid KL’s social media channels and the PULSE app for updates.

As of press time, Rapid Rail has yet to announce the resumption of normal operations.