KLIA Aerotrain service availability improves to 99.93% despite glitch

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) has reaffirmed its commitment to providing safe and reliable services after a technical glitch briefly interrupted the KLIA Aerotrain service.

The incident was caused by a dislodged current collector device which resulted in a temporary power loss to one train.

MAHB managing director Datuk Mohd Izani Ghani expressed disappointment given the recent completion of a two-week scheduled maintenance programme involving all contractors.

He confirmed that project coordination lead Alstom has agreed to provide a detailed explanation regarding the dislodged current collector device.

Mohd Izani has requested that Alstom conduct a thorough investigation and work closely with MAHB engineering teams during daily maintenance hours to identify potential risks.

Despite this setback, operational service indicators show significant improvements since the Aerotrain’s relaunch in July 2025.

The system recorded an overall operational service availability of 97.27% in July, which improved substantially to 99.93% in August.

Passenger numbers transferred between the main and satellite terminals have shown a consistent upward trend.

A total of 1.4 million passengers used the service in July, increasing to 1.7 million passengers in August.

The three Aerotrains have collectively logged an average of 10,586 kilometres in July and 10,723 kilometres in August.

Two trains demonstrated increased mileage in the last week of August, with Train 1 logging 2,530 kilometres and Train 2 logging 2,373 kilometres.

These achievements highlight MAHB’s continuous efforts to enhance system performance and the passenger experience.

Mohd Izani stated that as the airport operator, MAHB expects better performance and will continue working with Alstom to implement comprehensive measures.

Ongoing software updates and system enhancements will be implemented to minimise future disruptions.

MAHB has also requested an exhaustive remediation plan to reduce the likelihood of similar occurrences.

Alstom Malaysia country managing director Sim Ooi Kok confirmed the company is working closely with its supplier to investigate the root cause of the incident.

He emphasised that this single incident does not reflect the overall performance of the newly relaunched Aerotrain system.

As a precautionary measure, all current collector devices will be inspected daily to detect any signs of abnormality.

The power trip occurred at 1.36 pm yesterday as the train was approaching the satellite terminal. – Bernama