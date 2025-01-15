PUTRAJAYA: The Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Aerotrain replacement project is still in the multi-phase testing stage and does not yet have a confirmed completion date, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

He said the contractor is currently conducting dynamic testing, which will be followed by several other tests.

“The contractor is now performing dynamic testing, but after that, there will be full system testing and system integration before it can be handed over to the authorities for final testing.

“The contractor has yet to provide a firm date. Although earlier they indicated that it could be completed by Jan 31, they have not come back with a specific or firm date for the Aerotrain to become operational,“ he said.

Loke said this during a press conference on Malaysia’s passenger and cargo traffic performance for 2024, along with projections for 2025.

The Aerotrain, the backbone of KLIA’s internal transportation since it began operations in 1998, was suspended in March 2023 after it suffered a breakdown.

Last year, Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) announced plans to replace the ageing Aerotrain system with a new one. The selected contractor is currently in the construction and testing phases.

This replacement project involves significant expenditure and requires time to ensure all testing phases are carried out thoroughly.

The new Aerotrain system is expected to enhance passenger experience at KLIA, minimise operational disruptions and support anticipated growth in air passenger traffic in the coming years.