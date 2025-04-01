PUTRAJAYA: Malaysians are required to download the MyBorderPass application to register their travel details, before utilising the quick response (QR) code system at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), according to the Immigration Department.

The department, in a post on its social media accounts, today, said that once the mobile application is installed, Malaysian travellers need to verify their face for the verification process, before starting their journey or upon arrival.

“This is a new experience for Malaysians, starting in January this year. The Home Ministry (KDN) has launched an immigration clearance system using QR code at KLIA, specifically for Malaysians,” it said.

On Wednesday, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said that the government will implement the use of QR code, specially for Malaysians, on a trial basis beginning this month, to ensure smooth immigration checks at 40 special lanes at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminals 1 and 2.

The use of QR code at the arrival and departure halls of KLIA T1 and KLIA T2 is a solution to the congestion issue, which often occurs at the country’s entry points, especially during peak hours and festive seasons.

Among the advantages of using the QR code is that the immigration clearance period only takes a short time, between five and seven seconds, compared with 15 to 25 seconds using conventional automatic gates.

The department also assured that the implementation of the autogate facility using the QR code system at KLIA will not affect security, especially regarding the clearance of foreigners into the country.