Tunku Abdul Rahman and Abu Bakar shine in Japan GT race

THE Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, praised the achievements of Tunku Panglima Johor Tunku Abdul Rahman Sultan Ibrahim and Tunku Putera Johor Tunku Abu Bakar Sultan Ibrahim at the GT World Challenge Asia in Japan.

Their success at the Fuji Speedway Circuit has brought pride to Johor and Malaysia, highlighting the competitive spirit of Malaysian racers.

Anwar shared his congratulations on Facebook, acknowledging Tunku Abdul Rahman’s victory in the second race and Tunku Abu Bakar’s third-place finish in the first race.

“Heartiest congratulations to Tunku Panglima Johor Tunku Abdul Rahman Al-Haj Ibni Sultan Ibrahim on his outstanding victory in the second race of the GT World Challenge Asia today,“ he wrote.

Tunku Abdul Rahman dominated the race, leading from start to finish alongside teammate Ben Green in the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R #99.

Meanwhile, Tunku Abu Bakar and Jordan Love in the #66 car faced misfortune, losing their podium position in the final corner due to a collision.

Both Johor Motorsports Racing (JMR) Corvette Z06 GT3.R cars started strong, securing the front row in the second race after qualifying first and second in the previous round.

Their performance underscores Malaysia’s growing presence in international motorsports. – Bernama