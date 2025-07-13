Police probe false social media claim on Sultan of Kelantan’s death

KOTA BHARU: Police have confirmed receiving a report regarding a false claim circulated on social media alleging that the Sultan of Kelantan, Sultan Muhammad V, had died last week.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat said the case is being investigated by the Classified Crime Investigation Unit (USJT) of Bukit Aman.

“The individual involved had falsely claimed that the Sultan of Kelantan had died. A police report was lodged, and the investigation has been taken over by USJT.

“We are currently tracking down the person responsible for uploading the post. The case is being investigated under the Sedition Act 1948,” he told reporters at a special press conference at the Kelantan Police Contingent Headquarters today.

The false statement recently went viral on social media, sparking concern among the public. – Bernama