Road repair and coastal reinforcement in Mengabang Telipot-Batu Rakit to finish by October

KUALA NERUS: The persistent issue of coastal erosion caused by strong monsoon waves in Batu Rakit is set to be resolved with the completion of road repair and coastal reinforcement works along the T145 Jalan Mengabang Telipot-Batu Rakit route by early October.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi confirmed that the 280-metre project, which began in April, has progressed to 72.24 per cent, surpassing the original schedule by 13 days.

The RM4.95 million project, funded by the Malaysian Road Records Information System (Marris), is being executed with technical assistance from the Public Works Department (JKR).

“The project has shown commendable progress in both implementation and financial management,“ Nanta said after inspecting the repair works in Kampung Tanjung Batu Rakit.

He emphasised that the ministry, through JKR, will ensure the project meets quality standards and stays on schedule.

The scope of work includes rubble clearing, geotechnical improvements, retaining wall construction, geotextile system installation, sand filling, and soil stabilisation.

These measures aim to enhance the infrastructure’s durability and safety.

Nanta urged residents and road users to cooperate with safety protocols during the remaining construction period. – Bernama