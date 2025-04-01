ALOR GAJAH: Police are actively searching for the tyre, believed to have caused a five-vehicle accident at KM 204 of the North-South Expressway (PLUS) northbound, on Dec 23.

Alor Gajah police chief Supt Ashari Abu Samah said that one of the measures taken included a visit by the Alor Gajah Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division to the Tangkak PLUS office, where they met with the Propel operations officer.

“The officer confirmed that no trailer tyre was found at the scene. He also mentioned that the debris at the accident site had been collected by a roro (roll-on roll-off ) lorry,” he explained.

Additionally, police have obtained statements from both the roro lorry driver, who transported garbage to a disposal site in Segamat, and the subcontractor (Propel) lorry driver responsible for cleaning the area.

Ashari further clarified that on the night of the incident, both the police and PLUS authorities were focused primarily on the rescue operation and had no information regarding the cause of the accident at that time.

“However, it wasn’t until the dashcam footage and the lorry driver’s statement revealing that his lorry’s tyre had detached and was rolling in the middle lane, with the bus subsequently hitting the tyre, that the police began searching for the missing tyre.

“Once the cleanup of the accident site was completed, the tyre was not found, and it is possible that the driver may have retrieved it. This is currently part of our investigation,” he said, adding that efforts to locate the tyre will continue today in Tangkak and Segamat.

On Dec 23, media reported that seven people lost their lives, and 33 others were injured in a tragic accident involving a tour bus carrying 27 passengers, two lorries, a car, and an MPV, at KM 204 of the North-South Expressway northbound.

Initial investigations revealed that the tour bus collided with a detached lorry tyre that was blocking the middle lane, causing the bus to lose control, veered into the opposite lane, and crash into three other vehicles. The collision resulted in the deaths of five passengers in the MPV, as well as the driver and a passenger of the bus.