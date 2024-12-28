KM204 crash: Young siblings informed of parents’ deaths

MELAKA: Two siblings who survived a tragic accident involving five vehicles at Km204 of the North-South Expressway (PLUS) northbound on Monday have been informed that their parents and younger brother perished in the crash.

State Health, Human Resources and Unity Committee Chairman Datuk Ngwe Hee Sem said Muhammad Uwais Al-Qarni Khairul Ikhwan, seven, and Nur Sofea Humaira, four, have been discharged from Melaka Hospital and will continue follow-up treatment with orthopaedic and psychiatric specialists at Serdang Hospital in Selangor.

“The siblings will be accompanied by their family as they return to their home in Bangi by ambulance later this evening,” he said when contacted today.

On Wednesday, Muhammad Uwais Al-Qarni underwent surgery for a fractured right thigh, while his sister also underwent surgery for a broken left thigh.

Meanwhile, Ngwe said the trailer driver, Mohamad Shafiq Mohd Zuki, 27, who was previously in critical condition and monitored in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), has regained consciousness and is scheduled to undergo surgery on his right thigh in the first week of January.

In the 8.45 pm incident, seven people were killed, including the parents of the two siblings - Khairul Ikhwan Mazupi, 32, and Fadzlenna Ramli, 32 - as well as their younger brother, Muhammad Umar, two, and their grandparents, Ramli Ab Wahab, 66, and Fauziah Jaafar, 69.

Also among the deceased were the driver of the tourist bus, Noorisnien Khamid, 56, and a passenger from Singapore, Lamrah Asid Ali, 66.

Thirty-three people were injured in the crash which involved a tourist bus carrying 27 passengers, two lorries, a car, and a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV).