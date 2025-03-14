Kolej vokasional murder case: Accused swung charger cable at victim

TAWAU: The fourth accused in the murder case of Kolej Vokasional Lahad Datu student Mohamad Nazmie Aizzat Mohd Narul Azwan, also known as Ijat, testified before the High Court today that he had swung a phone charger cable in the victim’s direction while in Dormitory 7 Resak.

However, during cross-examination by defence counsel Abdul Ghani Zelika, the teenager, who is the 11th defence witness, said the cable did not strike the victim but instead hit the fifth accused’s hand.

Testifying before Judge Datuk Duncan Sikodol, the fourth accused denied assaulting Mohamad Nazmie Aizzat but admitted to pushing him from behind while in Dormitory 5 Belian.

Abdul Ghani: What was the reason for your anger?

Fourth accused: Ijat stole my money.

In response to a question from deputy public prosecutor Nur Nisla Abdul Latif, the fourth accused informed the court that he had initially lost RM35 but later received RM37.

Nur Nisla: Do you agree that at that time, you were pleased because the amount you lost had been recovered and even exceeded the original sum?

Fourth Accused: I agree.

The fourth accused also agreed with Nur Nisla’s suggestion that he did not witness the victim stealing his money.

On Feb 28, the court ordered 13 teenagers, aged 16 to 19, to enter their defence on charges of jointly murdering Mohamad Nazmie Aizzat at Kolej Vokasional Lahad Datu between 9.00 pm on March 21 and 7.38 am on March 22 last year.

All the accused were charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the death penalty or imprisonment of 30 to 40 years, along with a maximum of 12 strokes of the cane upon conviction.

DPPs Nur Nisla, Juhn Tao, and Batrisyia Mohd Khusri appeared for the prosecution.

Eight of the 13 juveniles are represented by lawyers Ram Singh, Kamarudin Mohmad Chinki, and Chen Wen Jye, while the remaining five are represented by Mohamed Zairi, Abdul Ghani Zelika, Vivian Thien, Jhesseny P. Kang, and Kusni Ambotuwo.

The trial resumes from April 14 to 17.