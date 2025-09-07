Komuniti MADANI must counter slander and spread accurate information, says Fahmi

TAWAU: Komuniti MADANI groups across Malaysia must actively assist the government in countering the spread of slander and misinformation according to Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

He revealed that there are currently 1,878 Komuniti MADANI groups nationwide serving as crucial communication channels between the government and the people.

Each state constituency maintains at least one Komuniti MADANI group with the Merotai constituency alone hosting three such community organisations.

Minister Fahmi emphasised the importance of verifying information authenticity before sharing any content with others during his address at the ‘Kupi-Kupi Bersama Menteri Komunikasi’ event in Kampung Sungai Imam.

Communications Ministry Secretary-General Datuk Seri Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa also attended the community engagement session.

Fahmi encouraged the public to maintain regular contact with their local Komuniti MADANI groups for issue resolution and feedback channels.

The government remains committed to ensuring reliable Internet access for all Malaysians through ongoing Communications Ministry initiatives.

Minister Fahmi advised citizens to utilise Internet facilities for positive purposes including business development and family communication rather than spreading harmful content.

He specifically warned elderly citizens about sophisticated social media scams including the prevalent ‘Love Scam’ that has caused significant financial losses.

The Minister shared an example where male victims believed they were communicating with beautiful women only to discover they were actually engaging with male scammers. – Bernama