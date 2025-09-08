Woman charged with assaulting Sultan Nazrin to undergo psychiatric evaluation

IPOH: A woman has been formally charged in the Magistrates’ Court with using criminal force against the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, during last month’s state-level National Day celebration.

Nurshazwani Afni Mohamad Zorki, aged 41, acknowledged understanding the charge when it was read before Magistrate Mohd Harith Mohd Mazlan, though no formal plea was entered at this stage.

The charge specifies that she allegedly assaulted the Sultan on the grandstand in front of Ipoh City Council along Jalan Panglima Bukit Gantang Wahab at 8.00 am on 31 August.

She faces charges under Section 352 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum penalty of three months imprisonment, a fine of up to 1,000 ringgit, or both upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Nasrul Hadi Abdul Ghani requested that the charge be read without recording a plea based on preliminary findings indicating the accused suffers from schizophrenia.

The prosecution also applied for Nurshazwani to undergo psychiatric evaluation and observation at Hospital Bahagia Ulu Kinta in Tanjung Rambutan for one month under Section 342 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Nasrul Hadi explained this assessment is necessary to verify her mental condition and determine fitness to plead and stand trial, with the magistrate granting the application.

The accused was represented by lawyer M. Saravanan from the National Legal Aid Foundation throughout the proceedings. – Bernama