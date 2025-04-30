PUTRAJAYA: Kosovo’s President Dr Vjosa Osmani Sadriu will make her maiden official visit to Malaysia from Thursday to Sunday (May 1 to 4), marking a significant milestone in bilateral ties since she assumed office in April 2021.

In conjunction with the visit, Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry, Wisma Putra, in a statement Wednesday said President Osmani will be accorded an official welcoming ceremony at the Perdana Putra in Putrajaya, followed by a meeting with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“Discussions will centre on enhancing bilateral cooperation, particularly in the areas of trade, investment, education, and people-to-people exchanges,” it said.

Wisma Putra said both leaders are also expected to exchange views on regional and international matters of mutual interest including Malaysia’s Chairmanship of ASEAN in 2025.

In honour of Osmani and her delegation, comprising senior officials from Kosovo’s Presidential Cabinet, Anwar will host an official luncheon at Seri Perdana.

Malaysia officially recognised Kosovo on October 30, 2008, becoming one of the first countries in Asia to do so.

Wisma Putra said diplomatic relations were formally established on March 18, 2011.

In 2024, total bilateral trade between Malaysia and Kosovo reached RM28.55 million (US$6.0 million), with Malaysia’s exports to the republic valued at RM25.92 million (US$5.5 million) and imports at RM2.63 million (US$550,000).

Key Malaysian exports include palm oil, electrical and electronic products, and manufactured goods, while imports from Kosovo mainly consist of raw materials and semi-precious stones.