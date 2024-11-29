MELAKA: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) has given assurance that there will be an adequate supply of essential items for all states hit by floods brought by the northeast monsoon (MTL) rains.

Deputy Minister Senator Dr Fuziah Salleh said that this was because the ministry had already issued a special license to wholesalers to increase the stock of these items by up to 30%.

“We have been preparing for at least two months now and we know that Kelantan is currently inundated by floodwater which makes it difficult for supplies to be brought in, but there is no need to worry because they (wholesalers) there are already prepared with stocks that we believe are sufficient.

“So there will be no issue of supply cut-off in the states that were hit by floods because the supply is there,” she told reporters after the opening of ACGas Melaka Branch’s new warehouse for storing composite barrels of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in Tasik Utama Ayer Keroh Industrial Area here today.

Also present were Melaka KPDN director Norena Jaafar and State Fire and Rescue Department director Mohd Pisar Aziz.

The flood situation was reported to have worsened, affecting 73,390 people from 22,669 families in Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah, Perlis, Negeri Sembilan, Perak and Selangor, so far.