PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) has activated the KPKM Disaster Operations Room and mobilised operations at all levels to assist farmers, livestock breeders and fishermen affected by floods in several states.

KPKM in a statement today announced that the KPKM Disaster Operations Room at the district and state levels is monitoring the weather conditions, making early announcements to target groups and implementing mitigation plans to reduce losses to the country’s agro-food sector when disasters occur.

“The activation of the Disaster Operations Room is in line with the report from the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) which predicts the arrival of the Northeast Monsoon (MTL) on Nov 5, 2024 to March 2025 which expects heavy rain in several states with potential of flooding,“ said KPKM.

KPKM said it is always on standby and is ready to mobilise assets to assist in rescue efforts for flood victims if necessary and has obtained permission from the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA).

On Nov 26, the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) distributed 60,000 Food Aid Kits for MTL preparations through NADMA.

KPKM also provided post-disaster assistance to affected residents through the Padi Crop Disaster Fund (TBTP) for padi crops and the Agriculture Disaster Fund (TBP) for agro-food activities in an effort to assist farmers, breeders and fishermen who were affected by the disaster and needed immediate assistance.

Meanwhile, the initial report of disaster incidents for the current crop sector cumulatively from Nov 27 to 28 involved 174 farmers with an estimated area of ​​295.00 hectares of agricultural land and an estimated value of damage of RM837,535, said KPKM.

The public can contact the KPKM Disaster Operations Room at 03-88701663/1664/1491 or email bilikgerakan@kpkm.gov.my for more information.