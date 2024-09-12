KPDN blocks access to 3,553 websites over copyright infringement

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) has blocked access to 3,553 websites, found to be in violation of the Copyright Act 1987 for engaging in piracy activities, between 2021 and October 2024.

Responding on behalf of KPDN, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa disclosed that the action included websites which distributed copyrighted works, such as Syurga Itu Bukan Mudah, Jangan Lupa Janji, and Chinta Wrong Direction.

Additionally, she said that 40 other actions were taken to block websites involved in the sale of counterfeit goods and services, both online and offline, which led to enforcement actions for criminal offences.

She highlighted that those found guilty of such violations could face a fine of no less than RM1 million, or imprisonment for up to five years, as stipulated under Sections 99 to 102 of the Trademark Act 2019.

Dr Zaliha was responding to a question from Syahredzan Johan (PH-Bangi), on the number of websites which have been blocked due to infringement of intellectual property rights, and whether the Cyber Copyright Enforcement (CyCore) programme is still being implemented.

She explained that the CyCore programme, launched by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) in 2021, continues to be implemented. The programme aims to establish a collaborative platform between the ministry and copyright holders, to address the distribution of digital piracy online, per the legal frameworks of the Copyright Act 1987 and the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“This effort is a collaboration between the MOTAC and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), internet service providers (ISPs), the creative industry and local copyright owners, in implementing access blocking actions on websites found to be distributing infringing copies, involving new local film works which were first screened in digital form via the internet,“ she said.