KPDN launches Ops Pantau 2025 for Ramadan, Aidilfitri

PUTRAJAYA: Ops Pantau 2025 is being implemented starting today to ensure traders’ compliance throughout the month of Ramadan and leading up to Hari Raya Aidilfitri, in accordance with the laws enforced by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN).

Its Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said Ops Pantau is being carried out in a coordinated and targeted manner nationwide, with key focus locations including Ramadan and Aidilfitri bazaars, public markets, wet markets, supermarkets and grocery stores.

“Inspections under Ops Pantau focus on monitoring several aspects, including the supply and pricing of goods, discount sales, the use of weighing instruments, the sale of counterfeit or pirated products, halal labelling and the sale of essential items for Hari Raya Aidilfitri,” he said in a statement today.

Armizan said KPDN will enhance the presence of enforcement officers at locations frequently visited by consumers, including through the use of STAR Vans (Consumer Complaints and Resolution Squad), Patrol Cars and Motorcycle Patrol Units.

KPDN will also optimise the operation of its Enforcement Command Centre, which will be active daily from 8 am to 8 pm, to ensure swift follow-up actions on any complaints, information or inquiries from consumers.

KPDN reminded all traders to adhere to relevant regulations and to uphold the commitment to ethical business practices through the Biz-BERKAT initiative (Business Compliance with Ethical and Legal Codes).

Earlier, Armizan joined inspections at Giant Supermarket in Seri Kembangan and the implementation of the RAHMAH MADANI Sales Programme (PJRM) at Pangsapuri Permai inKuala Lumpur, and Lotus’s Supermarket in Kajang.

The visits aimed to monitor current supply issues in the market while also observing PJRM operations at the grassroots level.

“I have instructed the KPDN Enforcement Division to conduct more frequent and targeted monitoring at retail premises across the country during Ramadan and leading up to Syawal,“ said Armizan.