KPDN raids retail premises for execeeding LPG storage limits

KUALA LUMPUR: The Kuala Lumpur branch of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) has seized 205 cylinders of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), during a raid at a retail licensee’s premises in Taman Sri Rampai, last Tuesday.

KPDN said that the 1 pm raid was the result of intelligence gathering and a case referral from the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), regarding suspicious activities at the premises. The KPDN enforcement team subsequently acted on the information.

“An inspection revealed that the premises were storing 2,700 kilogrammes (kg) of LPG, exceeding the allowable storage limit under the valid retail licence for controlled goods (LPG), which is set to expire on Oct 25 this year,” the ministry said in a statement, today.

As a result, the enforcement team seized 85 cylinders of 12 kg LPG and 120 cylinders of 14 kg LPG, with an estimated total value of RM23,930. The case is being investigated under the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

Subsequent review of the records revealed that the retail licensee had committed several previous offences, under the Control of Supplies Act 1961, since 2018.

A comprehensive review of all previous offences committed by the retail licensee, of controlled goods (LPG), will be conducted.

“Relevant recommendations will be submitted to the Supply Controller, alongside investigations under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing, and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001,” the statement read.

It also highlighted that the enforcement action was part of an integrated operation by various enforcement agencies, initiated by the government through the KPDN under the Movement to Combat Manipulation and Leakages (GEMPUR) operation, launched on Oct 19 last year.