KPDN urges transport firms to register vehicles for RON95 subsidy

KUALA LUMPUR: The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry has urged public transport and goods transport companies to register their vehicles under the Subsidised Petrol Control System to benefit from the RON95 petrol subsidy.

A cumulative total of 1,790 companies involving 5,449 vehicles from both sectors have submitted applications between September 15 and yesterday.

As of yesterday, 164 companies involving 249 vehicles have completed their registration process.

This comprises 103 companies with 106 vehicles in the public transport sector and 61 companies with 143 vehicles in the goods transport sector.

The ministry previously estimated that about 100,000 vehicles nationwide under public and goods transport companies are eligible to apply for the subsidy programme.

Registration can be made through the official portal at https://mysubsidi.kpdn.gov.my. – Bernama