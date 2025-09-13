KPJ Healthcare reinforces maternal and child health via MADANI BFHI Tour

KUALA LUMPUR: KPJ Healthcare Bhd reinforced its commitment to maternal and child health through the MADANI Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative Tour 2025 for the Central Region.

The event organised by the National Lactation Centre and Ministry of Health took place at Tawakkal Specialist Hospital and was officiated by Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

Dzulkefly welcomed KPJ Healthcare’s leadership in promoting exclusive breastfeeding practices during the programme launch.

KPJ Healthcare president and managing director Chin Keat Chyuan announced that 20 KPJ hospitals nationwide have received BFHI recognition, the highest number in the private sector.

“We see this as part of our responsibility to set benchmarks for quality care, in line with the Care for Life that we practice in every aspect of patient care,“ he said.

Chin emphasised that the BFHI initiative focuses on giving every baby the best start in life and ensuring mothers receive full support throughout their breastfeeding journey.

The BFHI represents a global initiative by the World Health Organisation and United Nations Children’s Fund that recognises hospitals prioritising breastfeeding as the foundation for a healthy start to life.

Accreditation requires strict compliance with the 10 Steps to Successful Breastfeeding and achieving an exclusive breastfeeding rate of at least 75% among discharged mothers.

Tawakkal Specialist Hospital has maintained BFHI recognition since November 2014 and currently enters its fourth renewal cycle, demonstrating ongoing commitment to breastfeeding and mother-child care.

Other KPJ hospitals in the Central Region maintain strong accreditation records, with some now entering their seventh renewal cycle.

Ten KPJ hospitals in the Central Region are participating in the MADANI BFHI Tour, including Ampang Puteri Specialist Hospital and KPJ Selangor Specialist Hospital.

The programme celebrated World Breastfeeding Week at private hospital level with the theme Prioritise Breastfeeding: Build a Sustainable Support System.

This theme emphasised the shared responsibility of healthcare providers, families, and the community in supporting breastfeeding mothers.

The tour featured educational booths with back massage demonstrations for mothers and milk expression techniques.

Expert-led talks and free counselling sessions from the KPJ BFHI team aimed to educate and empower mothers throughout the event. – Bernama