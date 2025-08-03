KPKM and TM partner to boost agrofood digital transformation

KOTA KINABALU: The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) has partnered with TM Technology Services Sdn Bhd (TM) to accelerate digital transformation in Malaysia’s agro-food sector.

The collaboration, formalised through a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC), aims to integrate smart technologies, research, and training to modernise the industry.

The MoC was exchanged between KPKM secretary-general Datuk Seri Isham Ishak and TM Government Business vice-president Mohamed Faisal Naina Mohamed, witnessed by Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu.

The partnership aligns with KPKM’s goal to enhance sustainability and efficiency in agro-food production.

“This collaboration covers digital transformation consultations, advanced technology training, and joint programmes like workshops and symposiums,” said KPKM in a statement.

The initiative supports the National Agrofood Policy 2021–2030, focusing on innovation to strengthen food security.

Additionally, KPKM introduced a specialised competency certification for private agricultural drone operators.

Developed with the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM), the Remote Pilot Certificate of Competency – Agriculture Light (RCoC-AL) syllabus aims to expand drone usage in farming.

KPKM also unveiled three key initiatives: the Agro-Food Mechanisation and Automation (M&A) Programme, distributing RM2.2 million to Sabah agencies, the Digital AgTech system in partnership with MDEC (with 700+ installations nationwide), and the RM30 million Agrofood Value Chain Modernisation Programme (PMRNA) for Bumiputera agri-entrepreneurs.

PMRNA offers loans up to RM1 million at 3% interest over 10 years, promoting agrotech adoption, including IoT, AI, and green technology. These efforts aim to boost productivity and sustainability in Malaysia’s agro-food sector. - Bernama