KPKM conducts regulatory impact analysis for establishment of LPKNDM

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) is conducting a regulatory impact analysis (RIA) for the proposed establishment of the Malaysian Pineapple, Coconut, and Durian Industry Board (LPKNDM).

Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said the findings from the study are expected to be submitted to the Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC) by March 2025.

“The move to conduct this study is in line with General Circular No. 1 of 2021 - the National Policy on Good Regulatory Practice,“ he said when replying to a question from Datuk Mumtaz Md Nawi (PN-Tumpat) in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Asked about the dependency on imported coconut supplies and the ministry’s steps to control prices of this essential item, Mohamad said that the government would ensure imported coconuts do not exceed 30 per cent.

“Currently, coconut production in Malaysia stands at around 70 per cent, meaning we need to import roughly 30 per cent, primarily from Indonesia. Occasionally, there is an oversupply, which causes the price of local coconuts to drop.

“The government is making efforts to avoid selling fresh coconuts during periods of oversupply; instead, we aim to increase processing coconuts into coconut milk and other coconut-based products,“ he said.