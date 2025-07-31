PETALING JAYA: The Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) has allocated a total RM89.7 million over the past two years to 766 Rumah Ibadat Bukan Islam (RIBI), including temples, shrines and churches, to promote unity and harmony in Malaysia’s multiracial society.

During the Dewan Rakyat’s question-and-answer session today, its minister Nga Kor Ming said from the total, RM40.8 million (RM40,769,025.54) has been disbursed to 336 RIBI this year, representing 81.5% of the RM50 million annual allocation announced under Budget 2025.

“The funding is provided under the RIBI maintenance initiative to cover repair, renovation, maintenance, and emergency works, subject to eligibility guidelines. The remaining allocation will be optimised by the end of August.

“Harmony and unity in a multiracial society are key to our nation’s success. The MADANI Government celebrates cultural and religious diversity as a mark of respect for universal human values.”

He added that while Islam is the religion of the Federation, in line with the principle of ‘leaving no one behind’, the Madani government also provides allocations for the upkeep of RIBI nationwide according to their needs.

“The initiative has received overwhelming response, with nearly 2,400 applications amounting to RM409 million since 2024.

“As KPKT is allocated RM50 million annually, any additional funding will depend on the government’s fiscal capacity.”

Nga said the ministry also monitors progress through monthly reports, which must be submitted by the 15th of the following month.

Applications can be made online via eribi.kpkt.gov.my and must include supporting documents such as proof of registration under a legal entity, a bank account confirmation letter, land status documents, and a detailed cost estimate not exceeding RM250,000.

“Final reports with before-and-after photos are reviewed by the Monitoring and Evaluation Team and presented at the National RIBI Maintenance Initiative Taskforce Meeting,” Nga added.