KPKT minister urges cleanliness at democracy gatherings in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Gatherings celebrating democracy should reflect responsibility towards cleanliness, said Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming. In a post on X, he expressed disappointment over littering during recent rallies.

“Under the MADANI government, we support peaceful assemblies, but we urge participants to maintain cleanliness,“ Nga stated. He highlighted that the Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing Corporation (SWCorp) is working hard to clean up waste left behind.

Nga also warned that littering could damage the country’s reputation. His remarks come amid growing concerns over public cleanliness during large-scale events. - Bernama