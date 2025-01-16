PUTRAJAYA: The Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) has drawn up 122 action plans to be implemented this year, said Minister Nga Kor Ming.

He said that some of the key initiatives include amending laws related to community service sentences for minor offences such as littering, tabling the Urban Renewal Bill, and efforts to train more skilled subject experts.

“Last week, the KPKT Institute (IKPKT) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with three universities, including Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM), to enhance the management system,” he said when delivering his New Year 2025 message here today.

Nga added that the success of these initiatives relied on careful planning, efficient execution, and effective communication.

Meanwhile, he emphasised that honesty and sincerity were essential in carrying out the responsibilities entrusted to public servants.

“When we see something that is clearly wrong, it is our responsibility to have the courage to reprimand and fix the situation. As an individual with a small role but serving for the good of the people and the country, I’m aware that I’m not immune to making mistakes.

“If I, as a minister, make any mistakes, it’s fair for me to be warned and criticised constructively for our common good,” he said.

Earlier, Nga said that his ministry is committed to achieving excellence in 2025 through the adoption of the Greater HEIGHTS concept.

He said that this concept would serve as the core motivation for KPKT staff in facing challenges and delivering excellent services to the people.

The Greater HEIGHTS values encompass Humility, Ethics, Integrity, Gung-ho, Honesty, Teamwork, and Success.