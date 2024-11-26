KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) is committed to improving the well-being of Malaysians, having successfully built and refurbished 5,000 homes in just two years, since 2023.

Its Minister Nga Kor Ming said the initiative is supported by a total allocation of RM91.15 million, with RM40.81 million allocated last year and RM50.34 million in 2024.

“For 2025, the MADANI Government will allocate almost RM60 million to refurbish old and dilapidated homes and construct new ones to tackle urban poverty.

“KPKT, working alongside agencies like Syarikat Perumahan Negara Berhad (SPNB), is dedicated to fulfilling its ‘Shelter for All’ vision to provide safe housing for all Malaysians, especially those in need,” he said in a statement today.

Nga said this initiative exemplifies the MADANI Government’s commitment under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to ensure every Malaysian has access to a safe and comfortable home.

On Sunday, Nga visited the Menglembu area in Perak, where he met with Law Chee Yau, an 80-year-old senior citizen, who expressed his sincere gratitude for the MADANI Government’s care.

According to the statement, Law and his wife were deeply appreciative of the new home design provided by SPNB.

Nga said Law’s new home is expected to be completed within two months, just in time for the Chinese New Year.

“The Rumah Mesra Rakyat (RMR) project is not only a demonstration of the government’s care for vulnerable groups but also a clear reflection of KPKT’s ongoing commitment to enhancing the quality of life for all Malaysians,” Nga said.