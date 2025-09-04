KPKT sets up task force to aid Putra Heights fire victims

PETALING JAYA: The Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) has formed a special task force to help victims of the Putra Heights inferno restore their homes that were damaged during the blaze.

In a statement released today, the ministry said that its primary focus is to ensure the rights of property owners are protected.

The task force comprises of several entities linked to the ministry including Syarikat Perumahan Nasional Berhad (SPNB) and PR1MA.

“The task force has also developed an action plan to repair and rebuild the homes of victims affected by the fire. Following an announcement by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, the action plan was submitted to the Prime Minister today,“ the statement said.

Meanwhile, KPKT had also allocated RM2 million allocation for the Subang Jaya City Council (MBSJ) to repair the damaged of public infrastructures in the vicinity of the tragic incident.

Its minister Nga Kor Ming had earlier visited the blast site to inspect the affected properties and personal belongings of the victims, as well as to spend time with the frontliners involved in the response efforts.

The gas pipeline explosion on April 1 sent flames over 30 metres high, with temperatures soaring to 1,000 degrees Celsius, severely damaging homes and infrastructure.

A total of 1,254 people were affected. The explosion also left a massive crater measuring 9.8 metres deep and 21-by-24 metres wide.