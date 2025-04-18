Melaka aims to build 30 telecommunication towers this year

JASIN: The state government, through the Melaka ICT Holdings (MITCH), aims to build 30 telecommunications towers this year, especially in rural areas.

Melaka Science, Technology, Innovation and Digital Communications Committee chairman Datuk Fairul Nizam Roslan said the construction of the towers, through the National Digital Network (JENDELA) initiative, was also to provide comfort to the community, thus solving the problem of low internet access in the affected areas.

“The construction of the telecommunications towers followed requests and complaints regarding problems faced by residents.

“For example, in the Rim state constituency, the telecommunications towers will be built at Jasin Hospital, Chenderah and Kampung Seri Kesang,” he told reporters after the opening of the Telecommunication Tower Structure at Ladang Diamond Jubilee by Rim Assemblywoman Datuk Khaidhirah Abu Zahar here today.

The event was also attended by Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) Melaka Director Muhammad Luqman Ali and MICTH Chief Executive Officer Dr Nazdiana Ab Wahab.

According to Fairul, the telecommunications tower at Ladang Diamond Jubilee will provide network coverage that will benefit residents around the estate, road users in the Rim area and the Kampung Bukit Katong community.

He said improved coverage would lead to a better-quality communication network, enhancing the community’s comfort and daily productivity.

“The cooperation and commitment from all parties in developing infrastructure in this state are greatly appreciated and have significantly contributed to the progress and well-being of the people in Melaka,“ he added.

Meanwhile, he said the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) aims to achieve 100 per cent broadband coverage by 2025.

One of the key initiatives toward this goal is the implementation of commercial telecommunications infrastructure in areas with weak coverage, using the Multi Operator Core Network (MOCN) solution, he added.

In Melaka, 10 strategic locations have been identified for this initiative: Pulau Besar, Kampung Kekabu (Lubok China), Kampung Ulu Sungai Buloh, Camp 96 DPP Masjid Tanah, Kampung Baru Lendu, KOA Machap Umboo, Bukit Batu Lebah, Jalan Tebong, Simpang Gading, and Ladang Diamond Jubilee.