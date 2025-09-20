KPKT strengthens media ties through Concorde Club dialogue session

KUALA LUMPUR: Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming held a dialogue session with the Concorde Club, an informal group comprising senior editors from local and foreign media organisations.

The three-hour engagement brought together more than 18 chief editors and senior journalists for open and constructive discussion.

Chaired by Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chairman Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai, the session provided a platform for the ministry to share updates on its initiatives.

Nga said the session offered media practitioners an opportunity to better understand the ministry’s efforts and foster closer collaboration.

“I hope this sharing has brought you nearer to our goals and strengthened our collaboration moving forward to build Malaysia MADANI,“ he stated.

During the session, Nga presented key updates on the ministry’s progress and highlighted eight major government reforms.

These reforms included the upcoming 2025 Parliamentary Services Act and citizenship for children born overseas to Malaysian women.

He also discussed the separation of the Attorney-General’s Chambers from the Public Prosecutor’s office and initiatives to cut bureaucratic red tape.

The minister underscored the ministry’s accomplishments in delivering tangible results, especially in housing and public infrastructure.

To date, 493,000 affordable homes have been completed or approved under the 12th Malaysia Plan, achieving 98.8% of the national target.

The ministry has revived 1,171 sick and abandoned housing projects across the nation, benefitting 139,848 home buyers.

Additionally, 11,807 public infrastructure projects were completed within 24 months under the ministry’s supervision.

Nga highlighted Malaysia’s election as President of the UN-Habitat Assembly for the 2025–2029 term and winning the “Global Zero Waste” Foundation special citation award.

The ministry allocated RM150 million to more than 1,150 non-Islamic places of worship in three years and won the 2024 National Development Award as the best-performing ministry.

The session concluded with a lively question and answer session where editors raised pointed questions and shared views directly with the minister.

“I deeply value the role of the media as our partners in nation-building,“ Nga added.

“By working together, we can ensure accurate information reaches the public and build greater trust in the government’s commitment to serve.” – Bernama