Seven landslides damage two houses in Kampung Kopungit, Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Seven landslides have struck Kampung Kopungit in Kepayan since yesterday, causing significant damage to two residential properties.

The Kota Kinabalu Fire and Rescue Station received an official report today from the village’s Development and Security Committee regarding the dangerous situation.

Chief Ordine Gilu confirmed that officers from the Sabah Minerals and Geosciences Department identified unstable soil conditions in the affected area.

He warned that continued rainy weather maintains a high risk of additional landslides that could threaten resident safety.

Emergency personnel have instructed two affected families to relocate to the Kampung Kopungit Village Hall as a precautionary measure.

Continuous monitoring is underway with updates to be provided as the situation develops according to fire officials.

Resident Mazlan Dullah expressed profound concern for his family’s safety and that of his neighbours amid the ongoing landslides.

The 37-year-old father of two revealed that residents have experienced significant anxiety and sleep disruption since the landslides began.

He described how rainfall now triggers fear among villagers who worry about additional landslides occurring.

Shop assistant Rahmah Kitin appealed to authorities for a permanent solution to the landslide problem affecting the community.

The 45-year-old mother of five explained that many residents hesitate to leave because the area represents their ancestral homeland.

She highlighted the financial constraints preventing families from purchasing new properties elsewhere. – Bernama