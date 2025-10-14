KPT ready to collaborate with MOE to strengthen moral values in education

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Higher Education is ready to collaborate with the Ministry of Education to strengthen the integration of moral and ethical values within the national education framework.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir stated that education should not be seen as two different systems between schools and universities.

He emphasised that education should be one continuous process that holistically shapes individuals with intellectual and moral integrity.

“We are open to cooperation, and I want to see in context why the country’s education cannot be separated,” he told reporters after attending the 2025 Malay Language Academic Awards Ceremony.

Zambry explained that both ministries need continuity in their educational processes and curriculum development.

He highlighted that curriculum development cannot proceed separately without addressing disciplinary issues and value instilment.

The minister revealed that the current higher education curriculum already incorporates value elements through General Studies modules.

These modules have been undergoing improvement since last year under the guidance of two academic figures.

Professor Datuk Dr Osman Bakar and Professor Datuk Dr Shamsul Amri Baharuddin are overseeing the curriculum enhancements.

Zambry stated that the new framework emphasises nation-building, civilisation and value formation.

This initiative aligns with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s call to strengthen the moral foundation of the education system.

“Although these subjects already exist at the university level, the Prime Minister has instructed that their content be shared with the Ministry of Education,” he said.

This sharing will enable core values to be instilled earlier in the learning process according to Zambry.

Both ministries are currently reviewing their respective education policies to ensure value development remains a key component.

Zambry expressed confidence that the Ministry of Education is moving in the same direction regarding value-based education.

The Prime Minister recently urged the education system to refocus on strengthening moral and ethical values.

This call followed several cases involving children that were linked to weaknesses in value formation. – Bernama