KPT tour empowers Sabah communities with higher education opportunities

KOTA KINABALU: The Higher Education Tour Programme demonstrates the Ministry of Higher Education’s commitment to reaching rural and interior communities in Sabah for educational development.

This inaugural Sabah series serves as both an information platform and knowledge-sharing medium through beneficial training for local communities.

Implemented under the ministry’s “Sharing Knowledge, Supporting Communities” spirit, the tour has visited multiple locations across Sabah since July.

Deputy Minister of Higher Education Datuk Mustapha Sakmud stated the initiative ensures Sabahan children receive crucial information about study courses and entry pathways.

“This programme introduces a new concept and brand in Sabah to create direct interaction opportunities for easily understandable information,“ he told reporters.

Mustapha emphasised the government’s commitment to expanding educational access nationwide, including Sabah and Sarawak.

He observed limited information access in Sabah prompted the ministry to bring university representatives directly to communities.

Besides local institutions like UMS and UiTM, universities from Peninsular Malaysia including UMK and UPM joined the tour to introduce themselves.

The programme received encouraging response as both an admission information medium and knowledge-sharing platform for income generation.

Short courses were offered free throughout the tour via Lifelong Education covering various skill areas including local food production and crafts.

This move aims to inform Sabah communities about affordable RM5 courses available at community colleges.

The programme also reached primary school students to expand their thinking in STEM fields through engaging activities.

Mustapha remains optimistic about reducing information gaps and inspiring Sabah youth towards higher education.

“I hope parents encourage their children to pursue education beyond SPM at community colleges or polytechnics,“ he said.

The Higher Education Tour Programme will expand to other states focusing on rural and vulnerable communities.

UMK Institute of Small and Medium Enterprises director Dr Mohd Ikhwan Aziz described the programme as highly beneficial for rural entrepreneurs.

The digital entrepreneurship course instructor noted thirty Tenom participants received exposure to transform businesses onto digital platforms.

“We found many community entrepreneurs haven’t digitalised their businesses yet,“ he said.

Young participant Marybeth Aking expressed happiness learning Snowy Mooncake making from experienced instructors.

“Thank you for this programme; I can start a business in the future with these skills,“ she said. – Bernama