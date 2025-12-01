PUTRAJAYA: All Malaysian students in Los Angeles, the United States, are encouraged to update their personal and study particulars via the MyData@EducationMalaysia4U system to ensure access to accurate data information.

The Ministry of Higher Education (KPT) said that, so far, 14 Malaysians are studying at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), which is near the location of the raging wildfires.

“As of today, the students are well and will continue to remain in their respective premises until new directives are received.

“The ministry and the Consulate General of Malaysia in Los Angeles have also agreed to provide aid and will implement an evacuation plan if necessary by placing students in officers’ homes as shelter houses. However, at present, there are no evacuation orders issued by the UCLA to the students,” it said in a statement today.

The ministry also advised all the students to contact the Education Malaysia Office in Los Angeles at +1-626-879-4923 or via email at emla@mohe.gov.my.

It was reported that fierce wildfires, fuelled by severe windstorms and bone-dry conditions, rapidly spread across parts of north and northwest Los Angeles since Wednesday (Jan 8), claiming 11 lives and setting thousands of homes, businesses and other structures ablaze.