KPWKM commended for leading advocacy against sexual harassment

TAWAU: The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) has been commended for its proactive efforts nationwide in raising awareness about sexual harassment.

Sabah Deputy Chief Minister II, Datuk Seri Dr Joachim Gunsalam, said sexual harassment can happen to anyone, regardless of gender, age, race or religion, and is often perpetrated by someone close to the victim.

“Many victims remain silent due to social pressure or simply because they don’t know where to seek help. They should take advantage of the Sexual Harassment Redress Tribunal (TAGS) introduced by KPWKM. It provides a fast and low-cost alternative for addressing sexual harassment complaints.

“We all share the responsibility of creating a safe environment and supporting victims in seeking justice,” he said at the closing ceremony of the KPWKM Kembara Kasih 2025 programme and the handing over of the anti-sexual harassment notice last night.

Also present was KPWKM Deputy Secretary-General (Operations), Farah Adura Hamidi.

Joachim expressed concern over the rising trend of such cases in Malaysia, with 788 cases reported last year compared to 522 in 2023. As of March this year, 214 cases have already been recorded, five of them in Sabah.

He praised the impact of the KPWKM Kembara Kasih 2025 programme, which covered six districts across Sabah, starting in Tuaran on May 16, then moving through Papar, Penampang, Lahad Datu, Kunak and ending in Tawau.

He said the initiative brought meaningful benefits to key target groups in Sabah, particularly women, children, senior citizens, and persons with disabilities, through 34 programmes.

“Programmes like Ziarah Kasih, which deliver direct aid to clients of the Social Welfare Department and the National Population and Family Development Board, received strong support from the local community.

“This reflects the government’s continued commitment to the well-being of its people,” he added.