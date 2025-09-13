KPWKM strengthens child protection with advocacy and community programmes

ALOR SETAR: The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) is enhancing child protection through its Child Protection Advocacy Programme and Jelajah Kasih Komuniti 2025 initiative.

Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad stated that the programme mobilises society to ensure children’s welfare, safety, and development remain protected.

“This initiative complements government efforts to prevent abuse, neglect, and exploitation under the Child Act 2001,“ she said during the programme at Pokok Sena Children’s Activity Centre.

Noraini emphasised that community members serve as crucial observers who should report concerns without fear through designated channels.

She urged immediate reporting of child abuse or neglect through Talian Kasih at 15999, WhatsApp 019-2615999, or the Talian Kasih mobile application.

Kedah recorded 514 child-related cases between January and July according to Social Welfare Department statistics.

The Child Protection Advocacy Programme reached 33 schools with over 10,303 participants in Kedah during 2024.

The ministry will expand the programme to 300 additional schools nationwide in 2025 to address growing concerns.

Thirty Children’s Activity Centres across Malaysia will also implement the enhanced child protection initiatives.

This expansion reflects the government’s commitment to creating a comprehensive national movement for child welfare. – Bernama