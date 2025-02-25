SERDANG: The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) is targeting 13,000 counsellors to be registered with the Board of Counsellors Malaysia by the end of this year.

Its Minister, Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, said that currently, 11,700 counsellors are registered with the board.

“Counselling is not a new field, but demand for it is extremely high, given the various issues affecting the country. Post-COVID-19, and with increased exposure to social media, the need (for counselling services) has grown significantly,” she told reporters, after officiating the World Counselling Conference (WCC) 2025, here, today.

Also present were Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) vice-chancellor Datuk Prof Dr Ahmad Farhan Mohd Sadulla and Board of Counsellors Malaysia president Professor Dr Othman Mohamed.

Nancy added that, on average, the Talian Kasih 15999 helpline, operated by her ministry, receives 500 calls daily, with complaints ranging from abuse to depression.

Speaking about the three-day conference, which began yesterday, she highlighted that local counsellors have the opportunity to exchange views with their international counterparts on various aspects of counselling.

“This platform allows participants to share knowledge with professionals from different countries, while considering ethics and technology. It also enables them to stay updated on evolving societal needs and emerging issues,” she said.

Jointly organised by KPWKM, the Board of Counsellors Malaysia, UPM, and Open University Malaysia, the conference brought together counselling professionals, educators, researchers, and students, to discuss pressing issues, advancements, and the latest research in the field.

It also served as a platform for academics, counsellors, and psychotherapists to expand their knowledge, strengthen existing networks, and establish new connections with experts from both local and international communities.

The conference brings together 401 participants, both physically and virtually, with delegations from Singapore, Indonesia, Brunei, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, the United States, the Maldives, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, and China.