KTMB will announce information on train schedule interruptions

TUMPAT: Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) will announce information on any train schedule disruptions if railway tracks are flooded in the upcoming monsoon season, its chief operating officer Mohd Zain Mat Taha said.

He said that it would include delayed train arrivals at KTMB stations or trains ending at intermediary stations, adding the information would be broadcast via SMS, KTMB social media, radio and television.

“KTMB users are requested to remain alert to all announcement of KTMB information so that they won’t miss out.

“Also, KTMB will take action to repair damaged or affected rail lines due to floods to ensure smooth operation of its trains,” he told reporters after a sports programme at Padang Bola Sepak KTMB here today.

He said that KTMB will also open a flood operations centre to monitor the flood situation and that the company is a flood committee member in Kelantan and Pahang that conducts preparation and training for staff to face the possibility of floods.

“Assets like boats, floats and life preservers are provided to KTMB staff to face floods in their respective train stations,” Mohd Zain said.

He also urged livestock owners to monitor and prevent their livestock from entering train track areas.

“This is to avoid accidents involving livestock that can disrupt train schedules and lead to losses to both parties,” he added.